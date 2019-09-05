JUST IN
Business Standard

Guwahati High Court Judicial Service Gr 3 2019 admit card out: Know details

Guwahati High Court had declared the result of the Main Written exam on August 31

BS Web Team 

Justice, judge

The Guwahati High Court Judicial Service has released admit card for the interview of Guwahati High court legal service grade 3. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website, ghconline.gov.in.

How to download Guwahati High Court Judicial Service Gr III 2019 Admit Card

Visit the official website - ghconline.gov.in

Click on the “Download Call Letter for Interview of AJS Grade-III” link

Enter the credentials to log in

Click on the submit

Download the admit card

Take a printout of the admit card for future use

Candidates must carry the admit card to the examination centre. All the information regarding the examination centre, dates, etc will be mentioned in the admit card.

Guwahati High Court had declared the result of the Main written examination on August 31.

Important instructions for the interview:

Candidates must bring testimonials, HSLC Pass certificate, admit card, with a set of self-attested photocopies and two passport size photos, for verification.
First Published: Thu, September 05 2019. 06:59 IST

