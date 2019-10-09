Haryana TET 2019 registration process begins: Apply before October 18

HTET 2019: The online registration process for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) has begun. Candidates looking to appear in the can visit bseh.org.in to register for the The Haryana TET 2019 will be held on November 16 and November 17, 2019. The HTET 2019 registration process will close on October 18, 2019.

The admit cards for the will be released in first week of November.

Steps to register for HTET 2019:

Step 1: Visit Board of School Education Haryana's (BSEH) official website bseh.org.in

Step 2: In the what's new section, click on "Online Registration For HTET 2019"

Step 3: You will be directed to htetonline.com. Click on "Apply Online For HTET-2019" TAB

Step 4: Procedure for filling of HTET Online Application form will appear on the screen. Read it and click on "Read & Continue" tab at the end of the page

Step 5: Click on "proceed to apply online"

Step 6: Register yourself by entering asked details and proceed to fill the application form

Step 7: Make online payment and submit the form

Step 8: Save a copy of the form for future reference

Click here to proceed to the application filling page directly

Click on the link given below to read the HTET 2019 notification for more details on Application Process, Exam pattern and eligibility.

HTET 2019 official notification: Direct link

Qualifying marks for HTET 2019:

60 per cent or 90 marks for all categories except scheduled castes and differently abled

55 per cent or 82 marks for scheduled caste and differently abled