Haryana TET 2019 registration process begins: Apply before October 18

HTET 2019: The online registration process for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) has begun. Candidates looking to appear in the exam can visit bseh.org.in to register for the exam. The Haryana TET 2019 exam will be held on November 16 and November 17, 2019. The HTET 2019 registration process will close on October 18, 2019.
The admit cards for the examination will be released in first week of November.
Steps to register for HTET 2019:
Step 1: Visit Board of School Education Haryana's (BSEH) official website bseh.org.in
Step 2: In the what's new section, click on "Online Registration For HTET 2019"
Step 3: You will be directed to htetonline.com. Click on "Apply Online For HTET-2019" TAB
Step 4: Procedure for filling of HTET Online Application form will appear on the screen. Read it and click on "Read & Continue" tab at the end of the page
Step 5: Click on "proceed to apply online"
Step 6: Register yourself by entering asked details and proceed to fill the application form
Step 7: Make online payment and submit the form
Step 8: Save a copy of the form for future reference
Click here to proceed to the application filling page directly
Click on the link given below to read the HTET 2019 notification for more details on Application Process, Exam pattern and eligibility.
HTET 2019 official notification: Direct link
Qualifying marks for HTET 2019:
- 60 per cent or 90 marks for all categories except scheduled castes and differently abled
- 55 per cent or 82 marks for scheduled caste and differently abled
- 60 per cent or 90 marks for scheduled caste and differently abled of other states