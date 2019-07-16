HSSC Clerk Recruitment 2019: Last date to apply for 4,858 posts extended

Clerk Recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission has extended the last date for filing application form for as many as 4,858 clerk jobs. The application form can only be filled online at HSSC's official website hssc.gov.in till July 30.

The candidates can go through the details of Recruitment 2019 here:

Clerk Recruitment 2019: Selection process

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the Computer-Based Examination being organised by the selection body.

HSSC Recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Educational Qualification

The candidate should be a 10+2/10+2 First Division/Graduation or its equivalent from a recognised board/university. He/she must have studied Hindi/Sanskrit up to 10th or higher education.

HSSC Recruitment 2019: Age

17-42 years

HSSC Clerk Recruitment 2019: Steps to apply for the job

Step 1: You have to visit the HSSC official website at hssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link which will lead you to the advertisement of the post

Step 3: Click on it and read the terms and conditions thoroughly before applying

Step 4: Register creating login id and password

Step 5: Provide all the details, application fee and upload the needed documents

Step 6: Preview the application and take a print out of the same