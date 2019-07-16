HSSC Clerk Recruitment 2019: Last date to apply for 4,858 posts extended

-
HSSC Clerk Recruitment 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has extended the last date for filing application form for as many as 4,858 clerk jobs. The application form can only be filled online at HSSC's official website hssc.gov.in till July 30.
The candidates can go through the details of HSSC Recruitment 2019 here:
HSSC Clerk Recruitment 2019: Selection process
The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the Computer-Based Examination being organised by the selection body.
HSSC Recruitment 2019: Eligibility
Educational Qualification
The candidate should be a 10+2/10+2 First Division/Graduation or its equivalent from a recognised board/university. He/she must have studied Hindi/Sanskrit up to 10th or higher education.
HSSC Recruitment 2019: Age
17-42 years
HSSC Clerk Recruitment 2019: Steps to apply for the job
Step 1: You have to visit the HSSC official website at hssc.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link which will lead you to the advertisement of the post
Step 3: Click on it and read the terms and conditions thoroughly before applying
Step 4: Register creating login id and password
Step 5: Provide all the details, application fee and upload the needed documents
Step 6: Preview the application and take a print out of the same