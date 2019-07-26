HVPNL recruitment 2019: Apply online for 107 Assistant Engineer posts

HVPNL recruitment 2019: Looking for a government job in Haryana? Today is the last date to apply for posts of Assistant Engineer/Electrical & Civil Cadre vacancies in Haryana Power Utilities such as Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL), Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL), Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (UHBVNL) and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVNL).

The Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) had issued a recruitment notification on June 27, 2019, and July 26 is the last date to apply on HVPNL’s official website hvpn.org.in.

There are a total of 107 Assistant Engineer posts at Rs 53,100 – 167,800/- pay scale.

Educational qualification: Full-Time Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Mechanical/ Civil Engineering. Candidates who hold the degree in Electrical, Mechanic or Civil Engineering and have qualified the GATE entrance exam are eligible to apply for the mentioned vacancies.

Age limit: The upper age limit to apply for the post is 42 years.

Haryana Power Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer Electrical – 75

HVPNL -24

HPGCL - 13

UHBVNL - 18

DHBVNL – 20



Assistant Engineer Mechanical - 15

HPGCL - 15



Assistant Engineer Civil - 17

HVPNL - 8

DHBVNL - 1