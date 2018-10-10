JUST IN
IAF releases Airmen results 2019; click here airmenselection.cdac.in

BS Web Team 

IAF's Jaguar planes

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has declared the result for Airmen 02/2019 exam for Group X and Y posts. The IAF result for Scheduled Test for Airmen Recruitment (STAR) has been announced by Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) on the official website -- airmenselection.cdac.in.

IAF result updates can also be checked at indianairforce.nic.in/content/central-airmen-selection-board-casb

STEPS TO CHECK RESULT:

1) Click on the official website -- airmenselection.cdac.in

2) Candidates can check their result using their registration number or exam roll number and enter their password

3) Click on view result.

4) Download and take print out of the result copy

5) In the scorecard, the candidate's marks for Group X and Y will be shown. The scorecard will contain the cut off marks

The IAF Airmen examination was held between September 13 and September 16.

The online recruitment process for Group X and Y posts was conducted from July 3 to July 24.

Candidates who have qualified as per the IAF Airmen Result 2019 can download their Phase 2 admit card, which is available in the login.

Along with this, the registration number and group qualified in respect of shortlisted candidates has also been released.

In December 2017, IAF adopted online exam system for conducting Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) and STAR.

IAF is the first of the three services to take up online test for induction in the Officers and Airmen cadres, reported NDTV.



First Published: Wed, October 10 2018. 00:04 IST

