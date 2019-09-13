IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019: Notification for over 12000 bank jobs released

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released notification for Clerical cadre posts. IBPS released the notification for recruitment of clerk on its official website ibps.in.

Those interested to apply are advised to go through the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019 notification before starting to fill the form.

Click here to read the IBPS Recruitment 2019 notification

The examination is scheduled to be held in December 2019 and January 2020. Interested candidates can apply for the post from September 17 to October 9, 2019.

The preliminary examination will be conducted by IBPS on December 7, 8, 14 and 21, 2019. the call letter for which will be released on November 2019.

Candidates who will succeed in the preliminary round will have to appear for the main examination which is scheduled to be conducted on January 19, 2020.

The provisional allotment list will be released in April 2020.

More than 12000 vacancies are available across the country in various bank including Andhra Bank, Central Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Syndicate Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, United Bank of India.