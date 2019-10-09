IBPS Clerk recruitment: Today is the last to apply for 12075 clerical posts

The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) will close the registration process for the IBPS clerk exam 2019 on Wednesday, October 9. This year, IBPS has announced more than 12,000 vacancies in clerk posts in 17 nationalised banks. Interested candidates can visit IBPS' official website ibps.in to complete the application process. Graduates between 20-28 years of age are eligible to apply.

Before filling the online application form, candidates are advised to go through the official notification of IBPS Clerk 2019-20.

IBPS Clerk 2019: Important dates

The online application process that stated on September 17, 2019 will end on October 9,2019. IBPS has said it will release the IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2019 in November, 2019. The prelims exam will be held between December 7 to December 21, 2019.

More important dates

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 Result: December 2019-January 2020

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card: January 2020

IBPS Clerk Mains 2019 Exam: January 19, 2020

IBPS Clerk 2019-20: How to apply

Today is the last date to complete the application process and make the fee payment. Candidates who have already registered also have the last chance to make modifications in their forms.

Direct link to Register for IBPS Clerk 2019 Exam

Here's a step-by-step guide to help candidates apply for the IBPS Clerk 2019-20 examination:

Step 1: Visit ibps.in or click on the direct link given above

Step 2: Candidates who are already registered on the website can enter their registration number and password to login. New candidates will need to first register by clicking on "Click here for new registration" on the top right corner.

Step 3: Fill the application form

Step 4: Make fee payment to complete the application process