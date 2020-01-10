IBPS PO Mains Score card 2019 released on ibps.in: Steps to download marks

-
ALSO READ
IBPS recruitment 2019: Apply for 4336 PO, MT posts at ibps.in; check dates
IBPS PO Prelims Result 2019 out on ibps.in: Steps to download result
IBPS PO 2019: Online registration for 4,336 posts ends today; know details
IBPS PO 2019 recruitment: Apply now for 4,336 posts; all you need to know
IBPS revises exam dates for Officer Scale-I, Office Assistants on ibps.in
-
IBPS PO Mains: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS PO Mains Score card 2019, almost a week after releasing the result. Candidates who have qualified IBPS PO Mains can visit the official website ibps.in and download their scorecard. IBPS released a notification for 4,336 vacancies for the posts of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee in August. The Main examination was conducted on November 30, 2019.
The overall difficulty level of the IBPS PO mains was average.
Steps to download IBPS PO Mains Score card 2019
Step 1: Visit the official website: ibps.in
Step 2: Click on the link that says, "Click here to view your CRP-PO/MT-IX-Recruitment of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees"
Step 3: Enter your log in credentials
Step 4: View your score card and download it for future reference
Note: IBPS PO Main Score card 2019 will be online till February 6, 2020. Check your result before the closure date.
About IBPS
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is a recruitment body started with an aim to encourage the recruitment and placement of young graduates in public sector banks (PSBs) in India, other than the State Bank of India. It also provides standardised systems for assessment and result processing services to organisations.