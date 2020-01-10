IBPS PO Mains Score card 2019 released on ibps.in: Steps to download marks

Mains: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Mains Score card 2019, almost a week after releasing the result. Candidates who have qualified Mains can visit the official website ibps.in and download their scorecard. IBPS released a notification for 4,336 vacancies for the posts of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee in August. The Main examination was conducted on November 30, 2019.

The overall difficulty level of the IBPS PO mains was average.

Steps to download IBPS PO Mains Score card 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website: ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says, "Click here to view your CRP-PO/MT-IX-Recruitment of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees"

Step 3: Enter your log in credentials

Step 4: View your score card and download it for future reference

Note: IBPS PO Main Score card 2019 will be online till February 6, 2020. Check your result before the closure date.

About IBPS

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is a recruitment body started with an aim to encourage the recruitment and placement of young graduates in public sector banks (PSBs) in India, other than the State Bank of India. It also provides standardised systems for assessment and result processing services to organisations.