IBPS PO Prelims Result 2020 declared ibps.in: Steps to download result

Result 2020 | The Institute of Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared Prelims result 2020. The exam was held for the recruitment of probationary officers (PO)/management trainees. The Prelims Result 2020 was declared on Thursday. All the candidates who have appeared for IBPS PO Preliminary Examination 2020 can check their result on the official website - ibps.in. The prelims exam was earlier held on January 5 and 6 at various centres across the country.

IBPS called for applications to fill in 1,417 vacancies across the country. The selected candidates will qualify for IBPS PO Main Exam 2020.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2020: Here’s how to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website - ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select - ‘Click Here To View Your Result Status for Online Prelims Examination for CRP PO’

Step 3: Log-in using your registration number and password.

Step 4: IBPS PO prelims result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference.

IBPS PO Main Exam 2020

The candidates who have cleared the prelims have to appear in the main. The main exam will be conducted on February 4. The admit card for IBPS Main Exam 2020 will be out soon. Shortlisted candidates in the IBPS mains exam 2020 can appear for a common interview.

IBPS PO vacancy: Participating organisations

Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India.

About IBPS

The Institute of Personnel Selection (IBPS) is a recruitment body started with an aim to encourage the recruitment and placement of young graduates in public sector banks (PSBs) in India, other than the State Bank of India. It also provides standardised systems for assessment and result processing services to organisations.