IBPS admit card released for RRB officer scale 1 prelims 2019 hall ticket

IBPS admit card: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS admit card to recruit Officer Scale 1 in Regional Rural banks. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of IBPS, ibps.in. The IBPS Officer Scale 1 prelims exam will be held on August 3, 4 and 11, 2019.
Steps to download IBPS admit card
Step 1: Visit official website of IBPS - ibps.in
Step 2: Click on the link to download preliminary exam call letter for CRP RRBs-VIII officers scale I
Step 3: You will be directed to the login page
Step 4: Enter your registration no and password
Step 5: Enter the captcha
Step 6: Click on login and your admit card will be displayed on the screen
Step 7: Take a print-out and save it on your computer
IBPS Officer Scale 1 prelims exam: Important instructions
The centre, venue address, date and time for examinations has been intimated to the candidates through the call letter. No hard copy of admit card will be sent to the candidates.
The preliminary examination of Officer scale 1 will be of 45-minute duration
There will be 40 questions of reasoning and 40 questions of quantitative aptitude.
Candidates need to qualify in both the tests by securing minimum cut-off marks.
Adequate number of candidates in each category, depending upon requirements, will be shortlisted for Online Main Examination.