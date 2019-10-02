IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2019 Results declared; check your score on ibps.in

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2019 has been declared by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on ibps.in. The results are for the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims exam held from July 27 to August 1, 2019. Candidates who have cleared the IBPS RRB CRP VIII Office Assistant prelims exam will now appear for its main exam.

The IBPS RRB Clerk or IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main Examination 2019 would be held in the third week of October. There would be no interview round for these posts.

IBPS RRB Result 2019 for Office Assistant (Clerk) can be viewed by logging on to the IBPS website using the registration no/Roll no and password. The results may not be available on the website after October 7 as the website has stated the date as the one for the "Closure of Result".



How to check IBPS RRB CRP VIII Result:

Visit the official website of IBPS - ibps.in

Click on the link saying "View your result for CRP RRB VIII Officer Assistant (Multipurpose) Preliminary Exam 2019"

Enter your Registration no/Roll no and password

Save the result once it is displayed on the screen

The ongoing drive is for 8354 Office Assistant (Multipurpose), Officer Scale-I, Officer Scale-II (Agriculture Officer), Officer Scale-II (Marketing Officer), Officer Scale-II (Law), Officer Scale-II (CA), Officer Scale-II (IT), Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer), and Officer Scale posts.



