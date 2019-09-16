IBPS RRB PO result 2019 to be out today on ibps.in: All you need to know

IBPS RRB PO result 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is set to release IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2019 today. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result on the official website - ibps.in.

The IBPS Preliminary Officer Scale-I examination was conducted on August 3, 4 and 11 at various test centres across the nation.

Steps to check IBPS RRB PO result 2019:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of IBPS, ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on "IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2019'

Step 3: PDF file names of candidates selected for the next round will be displayed

Step 4: Check your name and roll number in the list

Step 5: Download it and take a print out of the same for future reference.

Vacancy details:

There are 3,688 vacancies assigned to Office Assistant, 3315 for Officer Scale-I, 1174 for Officer Scale-II, and 157 for Officer Scale-III.

IBPS Mains exam dates are as follows:

Officers (I, II & III) - September 22, 2019

Office Assistant - September 29, 2019

About IBPS

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is a recruitment body started with an aim to encourage the recruitment and placement of young graduates in public sector banks (PSBs) in India, other than the State Bank of India. It also provides standardised systems for assessment and result processing services to organisations.