IBPS SO result 2019 declared on ibps.in: Step to download result

The Institute of Banking Personnel has released has declared the IBPS SO result 2019. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their IBPS SO Prelims result on the official website, ibps.in. IBPS SO prelim exam was held on December 28 and December 29, 2019 to fill up 1,163 posts.

How to check IBPS SO result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website - ibps.in

Step 2: Click at the top to check the SO result

Step 3: Enter the login details and submit

Step 4: Download the result for future reference

About IBPS SO prelim exam

The prelim exam was of 2 hours duration and the test had three sections. There were 150 questions carrying total 125 marks. The pattern, however, for the preliminary exam was different for different posts.

The Prelim exam for Law officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari consisted of the following tests - English Language, Reasoning, and General Awareness with Special Reference to Banking Industry.

The prelim exam for all other posts had Quantitative Aptitude test instead of General Awareness test.

Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will appear for IBPS SO Main exam, which will test a candidate's professional knowledge in their respective fields. The last stage in the selection process is Personal Interview.