Indian Air Force Recruitment 2019: Apply by today for airmen posts

Recruitment 2019: The online registration for scheduled test for (IAF) airmen recruitment 2019 will close on Thursday (July 18, 2019) at 4:30 pm. Today is the last day to apply for Recruitment 2019 for Airmen posts. In an official notification, had invited eligible candidates for the post of Airman in GROUP X' and Group Y Trades. Earlier, July 15 was the last date to apply for the airmen posts, but the online registration has been extended to July 18. The is conducting a special recruitment programme for the posts of Airmen.

Aspirants can apply for the job on the official websites: careerindianairforce.cdac.in or airmenselection.cdac.in. Application will be filled online by the candidates and detailed instructions to fill up the same are available at airmenselection.cdac.in and on careerindianairforce.cdac.in. IAF Recruitment 2019 examination shall be valid for one intake/entry only.

Candidates have to pay an examination fee of Rs 250 while registering for the IAF airmen recruitment 2019.

The Indian Air Force invites online application from unmarried male Indian citizens (citizens of Nepal are also eligible) for selection test from September 21, to September 24, 2019 to join as IAF airmen in Group X and Group Y Trades.

Steps to apply for Indian Air Force recruitment 2019

Go to the official website, careerindianairforce.cdac.in

Click on the 'Airmen' tab

Click on the 'Apply Now' link

Click on 'New User' link in case you have not registered before

Fill up the sign up details

After you've signed up, you will be redirected to the sign in page. Enter your email id, password and captcha code

Enter the required details

Pay the application fee and upload documents (examination fee of Rs 250 is to be paid by the candidate while registering for the online examination) and then submit

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2019: Educational qualification

Group X' Trades: Candidates should have Intermediate/10+2/ pass or Equivalent examination from Education Board listed as a member by COBSE. Three years Diploma Course in Engineering from a government recognized Polytechnic Institute.

Group Y' Trades: Two-year vocational course from Education Boards listed as COBSE member with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 50 per cent marks in English.