Indian Navy releases AA & SSR Feb batch admit card at joinindiannavy.gov.in

has released Admit Card 2019 for AA & SSR February batch. Candidates who have applied for the AA & SSR Feb 2020 batch recruitment exam can visit Indian Navy's official site joinindiannavy.gov.in to download the admit card.

The Indian Navy Admit Card 2019 will be available on the official site from September 9 to September 18, 2019.

The admit cards are for the examination being conducted by Indian Navy for enrollment of Sailors for Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) for the course commencing February 2020.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: Vacancies

Artificer Apprentice: 500

Senior Secondary Recruits: 2,200

Total posts: 2,700

How to download Indian Navy AA & SSR Feb 2020 batch admit cards

1. Visit joinindiannavy.gov.in, the official website of Indian Navy

2. Click on login link available on the home page

3. Enter asked credentials

4. Dowload your admit card

Candidates clearing the exam will have to appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET).