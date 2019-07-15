Indian Railway recruitment 2019: Apply for 432 trade apprentice posts

recruitment 2019: The South Eastern Central Railway has invited applications from the ITI, 10th & 12th pass candidates for 432 Trade Apprentice posts. The selected candidates will be appointed in South Eastern Central Railway's Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh division. Today is the last day for candidates to apply for the posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website (https://secr.indianrailways.gov.in).

recruitment 2019: Age limit for 432 Trade Apprentice posts

Minimum Age: 15 Years

Maximum Age: 24 Years

recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Class 10 High School in any recognized board with ITI certificate in related trade

Period of apprentice and stipend:

Selected candidates will undergo apprenticeship training for a period of one year for each trade. They will also be paid stipend.

Criteria for preparing the merit list

Taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the candidates in both matriculation (with minimum 60% marks) and ITI examination, giving equal weightage to both.

Important instructions:

Applications must be submitted online only on apprenticeship.gov.in website.

Candidates will have to upload a soft copy of passport size photo and scanned signature along with necessary documents.