Isro scientist, engineer vacancies for 327 posts; online form date, details

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has invited applications for 327 Isro scientist/engineer posts in Level 10 of Pay matrix. The last date to submit the form is November 4, 2019.
Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Isro isro.gov.in.
Check Isro Scientist/Engineer vacancy here
|Post
|Vacancy
|Scientist/ Engineer 'SC' (Electronics)
|131
|Scientist/ Engineer 'SC' (Mehanical)
|135
|Scientist/ Engineer 'SC' (Computer Science)
|58
|Scientist/ Engineer 'SC' (Electronics) Autonomous Body
|03
Important dates to remember
Online application starts: October 15, 2019
Registration last date: November 04, 2019
Fee payment last date: November 06, 2019
Exam date: To be notified soon
Admit card: To be notified soon
Age Limit: 35 years as on 04.11.2019. Ex-serviceman and persons with benchmark disabilities (PWBD) are eligible for age relaxation according to Government of India orders.
General/OBS categories will be charged Rs 100 for the application fee, while SC, ST and PH will be exempted from payment.
Canditates must have BE/B.Tech degree or equivalent qualification in first class with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks. Those that meet the eligibility criteria will be short-listed to appear in the written test, scheduled to be conducted on 12.01.2020.
The exam will be conducted across India at twelve centres. They are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram.
Know full information here