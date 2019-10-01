J&K Police Recruitment: 2700 constable vacancies; here's how to apply

J&K Police Recruitment 2019: The Police has invited applications for 2700 Constable posts. Eligible candidates can visit www.jkpolice.gov.in to apply online. Of the total vacancies, 1350 posts are reserved for women.

The last date to apply online for the constable posts is October 22, 2019.

"The recruitment will be made for a total number of 1,350 in 2 women battalions distributed as per guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs, 60 per cent equally for border districts of and 40 per cent equally for other districts," J&K Police said in an advertisement notification for the

The same number of are for men.

Click here to view 2019 Job Notification (for men)



Click here to view Jammu And Kashmir 2019 Job Notification (for women)

Direct links to apply

Qualification requirements

-- Candidates should not be below 18 years and above 28 years of age.

-- Candidates should have passed matriculation examination from any government-recognised board.

Read the official notifications to know other qualification criteria.

Selection process

Candidates will have to go through a physical standard test (PST) and written examination consisting of objective-type questions.