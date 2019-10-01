JUST IN
J&K Police Recruitment: 2700 constable vacancies; here's how to apply

Jammu and Kashmir 2019 Job Notification: J&K Police has invited online applications for 2700 vacant constable posts

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

J&K Police
J&K Police Recruitment 2019: The last date to apply online for the constable posts is October 22, 2019

J&K Police Recruitment 2019: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has invited applications for 2700 Constable posts. Eligible candidates can visit www.jkpolice.gov.in to apply online. Of the total vacancies, 1350 posts are reserved for women.

The last date to apply online for the constable posts is October 22, 2019.

"The recruitment will be made for a total number of 1,350 vacancies in 2 women battalions distributed as per guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs, 60 per cent equally for border districts of Jammu and Kashmir and 40 per cent equally for other districts," J&K Police said in an advertisement notification for the vacancies.

The same number of vacancies are for men.

Click here to view Jammu And Kashmir 2019 Job Notification (for men)

Click here to view Jammu And Kashmir 2019 Job Notification (for women)

Direct links to apply

Qualification requirements

-- Candidates should not be below 18 years and above 28 years of age.

-- Candidates should have passed matriculation examination from any government-recognised board.

Read the official notifications to know other qualification criteria.

Selection process

Candidates will have to go through a physical standard test (PST) and written examination consisting of objective-type questions.
First Published: Tue, October 01 2019. 12:56 IST

