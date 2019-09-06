Jharkhand ANM recruitment 2019: JSSC invites application for 1985 vacancies

ANM recruitment 2019: 1,985 vacancies have been notified for the post of Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) in The Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) recently invited online applications for recruitment to the post of female health workers, also known as ANM.

Of the 1,985 vacancies, 1,698 posts are in regular category while the rest 287 are in the backlog category.

The application process, that started on September 5, will conclude on October 4, 2019.



Direct link to apply online

Eligibility criteria

- Candidate should have passed Class 10th

- Must have completed 18 month ANM training programme

- Candidates should be registered in Jharkhand ANM Council

- Aplicant must not be less than 18 years of age or more than 40 years of age

Application fee

General, OBC candidates: Rs 1,200

SC, ST Candidates : Rs 300

Pay Scale: Rs 5200 -- Rs 20,200 , Grade pay- 2,400 (7th pay matrix)



