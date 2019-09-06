Jharkhand ANM recruitment 2019: JSSC invites application for 1985 vacancies

-
ALSO READ
GDS Recruitment 2019: Apply for 10,000 posts at India Post; know details
CEL recruitment 2019: Apply on celindia.co.in by July 22; know details
SCCLCIL Recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 88,585 jobs, apply on scclcil.in
DRDO recruitment 2019: Fresh 351 vacancies, last date to apply today
SAIL recruitment 2019: Apply by today at sail.co.in; check eligibility, fee
-
Jharkhand ANM recruitment 2019: 1,985 vacancies have been notified for the post of Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) in Jharkhand. The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) recently invited online applications for recruitment to the post of female health workers, also known as ANM.
Of the 1,985 vacancies, 1,698 posts are in regular category while the rest 287 are in the backlog category.
The application process, that started on September 5, will conclude on October 4, 2019.
Direct link to apply online
Eligibility criteria
- Candidate should have passed Class 10th
- Must have completed 18 month ANM training programme
- Candidates should be registered in Jharkhand ANM Council
- Aplicant must not be less than 18 years of age or more than 40 years of age
Application fee
General, OBC candidates: Rs 1,200
SC, ST Candidates : Rs 300
Pay Scale: Rs 5200 -- Rs 20,200 , Grade pay- 2,400 (7th pay matrix)