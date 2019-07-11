Jharkhand Postal Circle Recruitment 2019: 804 Gramin Dak Sevak vacancies

The Jharkhand Postal Department, a trading postal circle, has released a notification on its website for 804 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts for their various offices across the state. According to the notification, to apply for these postal jobs, a candidate must be at least Class 10th pass.

The online application forms are already available on the official website www.jharkhandpost.gov.in. The revised last date to register is July 12 and online applications must be filled before July 19, 2019.

A candidate needs to submit his or her secondary school examination passing certificate for Class 10th from any recognised school of Jharkhand government and must possess a training certificate from a computer institution.

Here are the steps to apply for the job post:

Step 1: A candidate needs to register in the Registration Module once per cycle and obtain a unique registration number.

Step 2: Pay the application fees, either online or by post.

Step 3: To apply online, fill the application using your unique registration number, upload documents such as scanned copies, photographs, signatures, date of birth certificate etc and submit preferences.

Step 4: Preview the application and take a print out.

All the interested candidates for Jharkhand Postal office jobs get the application form from the official website of postal circle ww.indiapost.gov.in