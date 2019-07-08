Kendriya Vidyalaya teachers recruitment: Results to be out today at 11 am

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) is set to announce the results of Sangathan (KVS) exam, which was conducted for 7,622 posts.

The result will be declared on Monday (July 8) at 11 am, said the HRD in a tweet on July 3, 2019. Teacher Recruitment 2019 will be released by the Sanghatan on its official website - www.kvsangathan.nic.in or click here for direct link

"The examination results for 7622 posts of KVS will be declared within a week."

Recruitment Result 2019: Here are steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Sangathan

Step 2: Look for a tab which says Recruitment Result

Step 3: In the given page, enter the required details asked. Click on 'Submit'

Step 4: Download your KV Teacher Recruitment Result 2019

Note: Take a prinout for future use

Last year, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) had issued a notification regarding the recruitment of Principal, Vice Principal, Trained Graduate Teachers, Librarian, Post Graduate and Primary Teacher posts. The examination for the same was conducted this year for the mentioned posts.

About Kendriya Vidyalaya

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan or KVS is a system of educational centres under the Central government of India. As of May 2019, a total of 1,204 schools were named Kendriya Vidyalayas. Thus, making it one of the longest school chain in world. Kendriya Vidyalayas are for Central govt employee's children only (mainly Indian Defence/Armed Forces wards). However, first 65% prefernces is given to the government personells children but the rest 35% is alloted for civilians.