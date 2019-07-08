Kendriya Vidyalaya teachers recruitment: Results to be out today at 11 am

-
ALSO READ
Railway Recruitment 2019: how to apply for over 13,000 junior engineer jobs
HSSC Clerk Recruitment 2019: Job vacancy for over 4800 posts; check details
Online registration for HSSC Police Constable Recruitment 2019 begins today
RRB Level-1 2019: Registration for 100,000 posts starts today; how to apply
DRDO recruitment 2019: Fresh 351 vacancies, last date to apply today
-
The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) is set to announce the results of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) teachers exam, which was conducted for 7,622 posts.
The result will be declared on Monday (July 8) at 11 am, said the HRD in a tweet on July 3, 2019. KV Teacher Recruitment 2019 will be released by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan on its official website - www.kvsangathan.nic.in or click here for direct link
"The examination results for 7622 posts of KVS will be declared within a week."
केन्द्रीय विद्यालय संगठन के 7622 पदों के परीक्षा परिणाम एक सप्ताह के अंदर घोषित किये जाएंगे - डाॅ. रमेश पोखरियाल 'निशंक'@PMOIndia @DrRPNishank @SanjayDhotreMP @dselmhrd @KVS_HQ @SantoshKMall1 @PIB_India— Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) July 3, 2019
KV Recruitment Result 2019: Here are steps to check
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan
Step 2: Look for a tab which says KV Recruitment Result
Step 3: In the given page, enter the required details asked. Click on 'Submit'
Step 4: Download your KV Teacher Recruitment Result 2019
Note: Take a prinout for future use
Last year, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) had issued a notification regarding the recruitment of Principal, Vice Principal, Trained Graduate Teachers, Librarian, Post Graduate Teachers and Primary Teacher posts. The examination for the same was conducted this year for the mentioned posts.
About Kendriya Vidyalaya
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan or KVS is a system of educational centres under the Central government of India. As of May 2019, a total of 1,204 schools were named Kendriya Vidyalayas. Thus, making it one of the longest school chain in world. Kendriya Vidyalayas are for Central govt employee's children only (mainly Indian Defence/Armed Forces wards). However, first 65% prefernces is given to the government personells children but the rest 35% is alloted for civilians.