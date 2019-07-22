Kerala Agricultural University: Apply for Research Assistant posts

-
Kerala Agricultural University Recruitment 2019: Interested candidates can apply for the posts of Research Assistant at Kerala Agricultural University. The last day for applying for the job is July 26, 2019. The candidates will be selected on the basis of an interview conducted by KAU.
Here's what you must know:
KAU Recruitment 2019: Name of post and number of vacancies
Research Assistant - 4 posts
Eligibility: Educational qualification
Candidates must have a Master's degree in Botany, Micrology from any recognizsd institution
Eligible candidates will be able to participae in the interview scheduled for July 26.
Important instructions:
— Carry your certificates along with you.
— These are temporary posts for the research project — Mondelez-KAU Collaborative Cocoa Research project.
— Candidate registration will begin at 9 am on July 26.
— Written exam, if required, will be conducted before interview and only shortlisted candidates will be allowed to attend the interview.
— Interested candidates can send application to the email id ccrp@kau.in. Visit the official website kau.in for more details.
Salary
The selected candidate will be entitled to a salary of Rs 22,000 per month.