Kerala TET 2019 admit card to be released today: Get link to download

As per official notification, Kerala TET or Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is expected to release the KTET admit card 2019 today i.e. October 25, 2019.
Candidates who have applied for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) can visit the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in
The KTET exam 2019 is scheduled to be conducted on November 16 and 24, 2019.
About KTET
KTET is an examination to assess the quality of teacher candidates for lower primary, upper primary and high school classes in Kerala.
Students need to login to KTET official website and follow the steps given below to download the KTET admit card 2019: Here's how
Step 1: Visit KTET official website ktet.kerala.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the 'KTET Admit Card 2019' on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your credentials on the page before your screen
Step 4: Click on 'Download KTET Admit Card 2019' link
Step 4: Verify the details provided on your admit card
Step 5: Download KTET Admit Card in PDF format
Step 6: Take printout of the hall ticket and save it for future reference
Know KTET exam dates, duration and time here
|Category
|Date of examination
|Duration
|Time
|KTET I
|November 16, 2019
|10 am to 12.30 pm
|2 and half hours
|KTET II
|November 16, 2019
|2.00 pm to 4.30 pm
|2 and half hours
|KTET III
|November 24, 2019
|11 am to 1.30 pm
|2 and half hours
|KTET IV
|November 24, 2019
|2.20 pm to 5 pm
|2 and half hours
KTET 2019 exam will be conducted in two shifts. As mentioned in the table above, the first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift will start from 2 pm to 4.30 pm for KTET-I and KTET II. While KTET-III and KTET IV will be conducted from 11 am to 1.30 pm and 2.20 pm to 5 pm.
Candidates can check the official site of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan to know more or click here for direct link