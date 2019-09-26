KSP recruitment 2019: Apply for Karnataka State Police jobs on ksp.gov.in

-
ALSO READ
Bihar police 2019 vacancy: Apply for 2,446 SI, Sergeant and ASJ posts today
SAIL Rourkela Recruitment 2019: Apply for 361 jobs by today at sail.co.in
Nainital Bank recruitment 2019: Apply online now for 230 jobs; know details
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2019: Vacancy for 503 nursing officers, apply now
Online registration for HSSC Police Constable Recruitment 2019 begins today
-
KSP Recruitment 2019: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has issued a recruitment notification for 3,026 vacancies for the posts of Civil Constables and CAR/DAR Constables. All eligible and interested candidates can apply on the official website of Karnataka State Police on ksp-online.in. The last date to apply for Karnataka constable jobs is October 17, 2019, and the last date to submit the Karnataka state police job application fee is October 19, 2019.
Candidates, who wish to apply for the post of constables in KSP, need to pay Rs 250 (Rs 100 for reserved category candidates) for KSP online application form 2019. The age limit of a candidate should be between 18 to 25 years. The Karnataka State Police Recruitment Board will conduct the selection process based on the candidates’ performance in the Karnataka state police exam and interview.
KSP vacancy 2019 details
- Civil Constable: 2013 posts
- CAR/DAR Constable: 1013 posts
Karnataka constable eligibility criteria
Civil Constable: Candidates should have passed class 12 from a recognised board
CAR/DAR Constable: Candidates should have passed class 10 to apply for the post
How to apply for Karnataka constable vacancy 2019
- Visit the official website of Karnataka State Police on ksp-online.in
- Click on ‘KSP online application 2019’
- Enter valid credentials
- Preview your KSP police application form and submit
About Karnataka State Police
The Karnataka State Police Department is the law enforcement agency for the Indian state of Karnataka. The department is headed by the Director General of Police.