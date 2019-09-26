KSP recruitment 2019: Apply for Karnataka State Police jobs on ksp.gov.in

KSP Recruitment 2019: State (KSP) has issued a recruitment notification for 3,026 vacancies for the posts of Civil Constables and CAR/DAR Constables. All eligible and interested candidates can apply on the official website of State on ksp-online.in. The last date to apply for constable jobs is October 17, 2019, and the last date to submit the Karnataka state job application fee is October 19, 2019.

Candidates, who wish to apply for the post of constables in KSP, need to pay Rs 250 (Rs 100 for reserved category candidates) for KSP online application form 2019. The age limit of a candidate should be between 18 to 25 years. The Karnataka State Police Recruitment Board will conduct the selection process based on the candidates’ performance in the Karnataka state police exam and interview.

KSP vacancy 2019 details

Civil Constable: 2013 posts

CAR/DAR Constable: 1013 posts

Karnataka constable eligibility criteria

Civil Constable: Candidates should have passed class 12 from a recognised board

CAR/DAR Constable: Candidates should have passed class 10 to apply for the post

How to apply for Karnataka constable vacancy 2019

Visit the official website of Karnataka State Police on ksp-online.in

Click on ‘KSP online application 2019’

Enter valid credentials

Preview your KSP police application form and submit

About Karnataka State Police



The Karnataka State Police Department is the law enforcement agency for the Indian state of Karnataka. The department is headed by the Director General of Police.