LIC AAO Recruitment 2018: Apply for 700 posts from July 25; Here's details

Recruitment 2018: The has invited applications for 700 vacancies for posts of Assistant Administrator Officer (AAO). Candidates can apply for the posts from July 25 to August 15 on the official website www.licindia.in. The age limit for is between 21 to 30 years. The applications are accepted only in online mode and the link to apply on the LIC official website will be available from July 25.

Important Dates for Recruitment 2018

Opening Date of Application: July 25

Last Date of Application: August 15

Download of Call Letter for Examination: First week of October

Tentative Date of Online Examination: October 27, 28

Name of the category Number of vacancy SC 106 ST 53 OBC 192 General (UR) 349 Total 700

For general/OBC candidates: Rs 600/-

For SC/ST/PH Candidates: Rs 100