LIC AAO Recruitment 2018: Apply for 700 posts from July 25; Here's details

The applications for LIC AAO Recruitment 2018 will be accepted only in online mode and the link to apply will be available from July 25 on the LIC official website

LIC AAO Recruitment 2018
LIC AAO Recruitment 2018: The Life Insurance Corporation of India has invited applications for 700 vacancies for posts of Assistant Administrator Officer (AAO). Candidates can apply for the posts from July 25 to August 15 on the official website www.licindia.in. The age limit for LIC Recruitment 2018 is between 21 to 30 years. The applications are accepted only in online mode and the link to apply on the LIC official website will be available from July 25.

Important Dates for LIC AAO Recruitment 2018

  • Opening Date of Application: July 25
  • Last Date of Application: August 15
  • Download of Call Letter for Examination: First week of October
  • Tentative Date of Online Examination: October 27, 28

LIC AAO recruitment 2018 vacancy details:

Name of the category Number of vacancy
SC 106
ST 53
OBC 192
General (UR) 349
Total 700


Application fees:
  • For general/OBC candidates: Rs 600/-
  • For SC/ST/PH Candidates: Rs 100

Mode of Selection
  • Online Examination
  • Personal Interview or Group discussion
To get the LIC AAO recruitment 2018 notification Click here
First Published: Wed, July 18 2018. 18:26 IST

