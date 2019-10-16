LIC ADO Main Result 2019 released on licindia.in: Steps to download

ADO Mains Result 2019 has been released on LIC's official website. The announced the mains result for the post of Apprentice Development Officer (ADO). Candidates who appeared in ADO Mains Exam 2019 can check their result on www.licindia.in.

has published the result zone-wise - Central Zone, Northern Zone, Western Zone, Eastern Zone, Southern Zone, North Central Zone, South Central Zone and East Central Zone.

Candidates who have qualified the exam will have to appear for interview round. LIC will take into consideration the of both the main examination and interview round.

How to check LIC ADO main result 2019:

Step 1: Go to LIC's official website - www.licindia.in

Step 2: Scroll to the bottom of the page to find the careers tab. Click on it

Step 3: Click on "Recruitment of Apprentice Development Officers 2018-19"

Step 4: Click on "RESULT FOR MAIN EXAMINATION HELD ON 11.08.2019 & 22.09.2019"

Step 5: Enter the zone and category you applied for

Step 6: Search for your roll number in the LIC ADO Mains Result pdf to check if you have made it to the interview round

LIC is conducting the recruitment to fill 8581 ADO vacancies. The Online Application of LIC ADO 2019 started on May 20, 20, 2019 and closed on June 9, 2019. The LIC Apprentice Development Officer main exam was conducted on August 11 and September 22, 2019.

LIC ADO Prelims Exam was held from July 6 to July 13, 2019.

About LIC ADO job

The profile of selected candidates will be similar to sales supervision The primary will be to sponsor suitable persons to be appointed as Life The person will also be responsible to train them and help them to sell life insurance.