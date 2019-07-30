LIC ADO prelims result 2019 and LIC AAO main result 2019 out on licindia.in

ADO prelims result 2019/ AAO main result 2019: The (LIC) has declared the ADO prelims result 2019 and main result 2019 on its official website licindia.in. The result has been released for those candidates who appeared for LIC Apprentice Development Officers (ADO) preliminary exam 2019 and LIC Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Mains Exam this year.

The LIC ADO and online recruitment examinations were conducted from July 6th to July 13th 2019 across various centres. The LIC seeks to fill around 8,581 ADO vacancies and 590 AAO vacancies through its recruitment drive this year. As both the results have been announced, LIC will start the interview round for the selection process soon and the final merit list will be prepared based on the total marks obtained by candidates in both Mains and the interview.

Here is the direct link to results page for LIC ADO prelims 2019 and main result 2019

How to check LIC ADO prelims result 2019/LIC AAO main result 2019:

Visit the official website of LIC at licindia.in

Go to the bottom of the home page, click on ‘Careers’ tab

Click on ‘Recruitment of Apprentice Development Officers 2018-19’ to check LIC ADO prelims result 2019 and click on ‘Recruitment of Assistant Administrative Officer 2019’ to check LIC AAO main result 2019

Select your zone and a PDF page containing the respective results will appear

Founded in 1956, of India (LIC) is an Indian state-owned insurance group and investment company headquartered in Mumbai.