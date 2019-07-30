LIC ADO prelims result 2019 and LIC AAO main result 2019 out on licindia.in

-
ALSO READ
NID-DAT Mains 2019 results out on May 31; here're the steps to check yours
WBCHSE 12th result declared: 86% pass, know steps to download marks
LIC Housing: Interest margins improve, but asset quality is key
NEET 2019 result: NTA to release marks today: How to check scores
NEET 2019 result released on ntaneet.nic.in: 9 Delhi students in top 50
-
LIC ADO prelims result 2019/LIC AAO main result 2019: The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has declared the LIC ADO prelims result 2019 and LIC AAO main result 2019 on its official website licindia.in. The result has been released for those candidates who appeared for LIC Apprentice Development Officers (ADO) preliminary exam 2019 and LIC Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Mains Exam this year.
The LIC ADO and LIC AAO online recruitment examinations were conducted from July 6th to July 13th 2019 across various centres. The LIC seeks to fill around 8,581 ADO vacancies and 590 AAO vacancies through its recruitment drive this year. As both the results have been announced, LIC will start the interview round for the selection process soon and the final merit list will be prepared based on the total marks obtained by candidates in both Mains and the interview.
Here is the direct link to results page for LIC ADO prelims 2019 and LIC AAO main result 2019
How to check LIC ADO prelims result 2019/LIC AAO main result 2019:
- Visit the official website of LIC at licindia.in
- Go to the bottom of the home page, click on ‘Careers’ tab
- Click on ‘Recruitment of Apprentice Development Officers 2018-19’ to check LIC ADO prelims result 2019 and click on ‘Recruitment of Assistant Administrative Officer 2019’ to check LIC AAO main result 2019
- Select your zone and a PDF page containing the respective results will appear
About LIC
Founded in 1956, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is an Indian state-owned insurance group and investment company headquartered in Mumbai.