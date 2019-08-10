LIC HFL hiring 2019 for 300 Assistant, Associate, Assistant Manager posts

Housing Finance has invited online applications from eligible candidates for selection and appointment as assistant/associate/assistant manager. These 300 assistant, associate and assistant manager posts are vacant at HFL branches in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Sikkim, Tripura, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Eligible candidates who are interested in apply for these (LIC) positions can apply for these vacancies up to August 26.

Important dates that candidates need to keep in mind:

Last date of HFL online registration and oayment of fees: August 8

End of online registration and payment of fees: August 26

Downloading call letters for online examination: September 9

Tentative dates for online examination (ASSISTANT): October 9 or October 10

Tentative dates for online examination (ASSISTANT MANAGER): October 9 or October 10

Vacancy details:

Assistant post: 125 posts

Assistant manager: 100 posts

Associate: 75 posts

Eligibility criteria for application to these posts:

Assistant posts: Graduation with minimum aggregate 55% marks

Assistant manager: Graduation with minimum aggregate 60% marks and MBA/PGDM, PG Diploma two years full time MBA/ two years full time MMS/ Two years full time PGDBA/ PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM in any discipline from a recognized university/ institute/ board with minimum aggregate 60% marks

Associate: Graduation with minimum aggregate 60% marks and a someone who has cleared CA Inter

How to apply for LIC HFL jobs 2019

The candidates can apply online by visiting LIC HFL's official website www.lichousing.com and clicking the CAREERS tab

Those who fulfill the eligibility criteria are required to log in and fill the required details

An application fee of Rs 500 has to be paid and the fee is non-refundable. Application fee can be paid through an online transaction by following the simple instructions enliste on the website

Selection process:

There will be an online examination for all the three categories. Online examination will have objective type questions and sections in the paper will be English language, logical reasoning, general awareness and numeric ability (for associate an assistant) and quantitative aptitude (for assistant manager). There will be a total of 200 multiple choice questions and the exam will be of two hours.

The online examination will be followed by an interview. After the final interview, selected candidates will have to go through a medical examination.