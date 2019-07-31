Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2019: Apply by today for 445 MDL Apprentice Posts

MDL Recruitment 2019: The last date to apply for the recruitment of MDL Trade Apprentices is July 31, 2019. The Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) invited applications on its official website mazagondock.in for the recruitment of Trade Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961 in Group A, Group B and Group C on July 17, 2019. A total of 445 vacancies are available for Apprentice Posts out of which 200 are in Group A, 125 in Group B and 120 in Group C.

The selection process for MDL Apprentice Jobs 2019 will be conducted on the basis of an online examination, which is tentatively scheduled for August 2, 2019. Interested applicants should visit MDL's official website mazagondock.in to read the details of MDL Recruitment 2019 qualification, eligibility, and other rules before submitting MDL Trade Apprentices application form 2019.



Direct link to apply for MDL Recruitment 2019

The online process for MDL Recruitment 2019 has already commenced on July 17, 2019, and last date for submission of online application is July 31, 2019.

Important dates to remember:

Last Date of MDL recruitment application 2019 submission: 31 July, 2019 (Wednesday)

Tentative Date of MDL Trade Apprentices examination date: August 2, 2019 (Friday)

MDL vacancy details

Group A: 200 Posts



Draftsman (Mechanical): 20

Electrician: 30

Fitter: 50

Pipe Fitter: 50

Structural Fitter: 50

Group B: 125 Posts

ICTSM: 15

Electronic Mechanic: 30

Carpenter: 30

Fitter Structural: 50

Group C: 120



Rigger: 60

Welder (Gas & Electric): 60

How to apply for Mazagon Dock jobs 2019?

Visit the official website of (MDL) at mazagondock.in

Click on ‘ Careers ’ section on the menu navigation bar, then click on ‘ Online Recruitment ’ in the dropdown

’ section on the menu navigation bar, then click on ‘ ’ in the dropdown A new page will appear showing three clickable tabs – Executive, Non-executive and Apprentice

Enter the required login credentials to view MDL Recruitment 2019 application form

Preview the application form before submitting

About (MDL)



Founded in 1934, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) is a shipyard situated at Mazagaon in Mumbai. It manufactures warships and submarines for the Indian Navy and offshore platforms and associated support vessels for offshore oil drilling. It also builds tankers, cargo bulk carriers, passenger ships and ferries.