MMRDA Recruitment: Vacancies for 1053 non-executive posts; apply by Oct 7

recruitment 2019: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has invited online recruitment applications for 1,053 non-executive posts on a permanent basis in Maha Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOC), a government of Maharashtra PSU. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format by visiting the official website of MMRDA, maharashtra.gov.in.

The online application process began on September 16, 2019 and the last date for online registration is October 7, 2019.

How to apply for jobs 2019

Visit the official website of MMRDA mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in

Click on ‘Tender Notice & Vacancies’

Click here for Online Registration

Click here for Application Form Login

Enter valid credentials and submit the MMRDA online application form

About MMRDA



The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) was established in accordance with the Mumbai Metropolitan Development Act, 1974, on 26th January, 1975. Since its inception, MMRDA is engaged in long term planning, promotion of new growth centers, implementation of strategic projects and financing infrastructure development.

MMRDA vacancy details

Non-Executive: 1,053

Station Manager: 18

Station Controller: 120

Section Engineer: 136

Junior Engineer: 30

Train Operator (Shunting): 12

Chief Traffic Controller: 6

Traffic Controller: 8

Junior Engineer(S&T): 4

Safety Supervisor-I: 1

Safety Supervisor-II: 4

Senior Section Engineer: 30

Technician-I: 75

Technician-II: 287

Senior Section Engineer (Civil): 7

Section Engineer (Civil): 16

Technician (Civil) - I: 9

Technician (Civil) - II: 26

Sr. Section Engineer (E&M): 3

Section Engineer (E&M):6

Technician (E&M) - I: 5

Technician (E&M) - II: 11

Helper: 13

Sr. Section Engineer (S&T): 18

Section Engineer (S&T): 36

Technician (S&T) I: 42

Technician (S&T) II: 97

Security Supervisor: 4

Finance Assistant: 2

Supervisor (Customer Relation): 8

Commercial Assistant: 4

Store Supervisor: 2

Jr. Engineer (Stores): 8

HR Assistant-I: 1

HR Assistant-II: 4