MP TET result declared on peb.mp.gov.in: Steps to check result, answer key

MP TET result: Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) released the MP TET 2018 High School examination results on Wednesday. Candidates who had appeared for the exam for the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) can access their score at the official website, peb.mp.gov.in. The MPTET were conducted for 16 subjects from February 1 to 11. The answer keys were released on February 13. The result has been declared for 15 subjects only as the scores for English are yet to be announced.

MP TET result: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPPEB - peb.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link to check the MP TET 2018 result available on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open where one needs to fill in the log-in details and submit.

Step 4: The result will be displayed. Download it for future reference

In September last year, the Vyapam Board had released the notification inviting applications for the High School TET. The registration closed on October 6. The exam for the MP TET 2018 was conducted from February 1 to February 11, 2019. MP TET is held to certify or determine the eligibility of candidates to teach at schools affiliated to MP Board.

About MPPEB:

The Professional Examination Board (PEB) is a self-financed, autonomous incorporated body of State Government of The board was initially set-up as Pre Medical Test Board by the Government of in the year 1970. Later, in the year 1981, Pre Engineering Board was constituted.

In the year 1982, both these Boards were amalgamated and named as Professional Examination Board (P.E.B.) by Government Order No. 1325-1717-42-82 dated 17.04.1982. The Board was assigned the responsibility of conducting entrance tests for admission to various colleges in the state. The Government enacted Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board Act 2007 in order to reorganize the activities of the board and provide new directions on policy and organizational matter.