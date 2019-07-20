NMRC recruitment 2019: Apply for job at Noida Metro Rail Corporation

-
NMRC recruitment 2019: Candidates can now apply for a number of posts vacant in Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC). The Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Limited (BECIL), on behalf of NMRC has invited applications on the official website nmrcnoida.com. The applications have been invited for selection of contractual staff purely on contract basis for deployment in Noida Metro Rail Corporation in their office at Noida/ Greater Noida. The contractual appointment of the selected candidates will be for 3 years.
NMRC Recruitment 2019: How to apply
Visit becil.com or nmrcnoida.com to apply for the posts. The registration link will remain open until August 21, 2019.
NMRC Recruitment 2019: Post details
1. Station Controller /Train Operator – 9 posts
2. Customer Relations Assistant – 16 posts
3. Junior Engineer / Electrical – 12 posts
4. Junior Engineer /Mechanical – 4 posts
5. Junior Engineer/ Electronics – 15 posts
6. Junior Engineer /Civil – 4 posts
7. Maintainer / Fitter – 9 posts
8. Maintainer/ Electrician – 29 posts
9. Maintainer/ Electronic &Mechanic – 90 posts
10. Maintainer / Ref &AC Mechanic – 7 posts
11. Accounts Assistant – 3 posts
12. Office Assistant – 1 post