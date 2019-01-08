Railway Recruitment 2019: how to apply for over 13,000 junior engineer jobs

The has released the notification for the post of junior engineers for graduates, class 10 and 12 pass outs. The last date to apply for apprentice and Junior Engineer posts is January 31, 2019 while the examination will be tentatively held in April or May.

Last year, RRB conducted the first stage of computer-based examination for 120,000 vacant posts of Group C, D whose second stage will be held this year.

Jobs for BE and B Tech



Candidates with Bachelor in Engineering (BE) or B Tech degrees can apply for 13,487 vacant posts in various Railway Zones, along with the Diploma holders. The online application process started on January 2 and will continue till January 31. The basic salary for the selected candidates under the recruitment will be Rs 35,400 a month, according to the Centralised notification released by the RRB.

Here are the important dates





Important Dates & Time Date of Publication 29.12.2018 Opening of online registration at 10:00 hrs on 02.01.2019 Closing of online registration at 23:59 hrs on 31.01.2019 Closing of offline payment at 13:00 hrs on 04.02.2019 Closing of online payment at 22:00 hrs on 05.02.2019 Closing of online submission of application complete in all respects at 23:59 hrs on 07.02.2019 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) Tentatively scheduled during April/May, 2019

Only a single online application {common to all the notified posts in opted RRB - Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology) [JE(IT)], Depot Material Superintendant (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA)} has to be submitted by the candidate through the link provided on the official website of RRBs.

The entire recruitment process will involve 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT), 2nd stage CBT, and Document Verification/ Medical Examination as applicable. Selection will be made strictly as per merit, on the basis of CBTs. The date, time and venue for all the activities viz CBTs and DV, or any other additional activity as applicable, shall be fixed by the RRB and intimated to eligible candidates in due course. Request for postponement of any of the above activities or for change of venue, date and shift will not be entertained under any circumstances.

STEPS TO SUBMIT RRB ONLINE APPLICATION:



a) Select the RRB to which you wish to apply. Please be aware that the RRB once selected cannot be changed after the

preliminary registration is completed and Registration number allotted.

b) Confirm that you have read and understood the instructions clearly by clicking the check box. Click on the “New

Registration”



c) Registration Details: Enter your name, date of birth and father’s name as per Para 1.7 of General Instructions, mother’s

name, Aadhaar number, SSLC/Metric/ITI roll number, year of passing, mobile number and email ID and then submit for

registration. Before submitting for registration, ensure and confirm that all the information you have furnished is correct

as the details for registration cannot be changed later. Please note that the email ID used for the registration must be yours and unique. Also note that both the email and Mobile Number will be verified during the online application process with a one-time password (OTP).

d) Verification of email ID and mobile number through OTP: On submitting the primary details, the registration number and password will be displayed to the candidate. Also, OTPs shall be sent to the registered mobile number and email along with the registration details. The candidate should retrieve the OTPs from e-mail and mobile and then enter OTPs to proceed with the filling up of application and to make payment.

Candidates should note and preserve their registration numbers for later reference during the recruitment process. RRB will not entertain any request seeking registration number.

e) Candidates can proceed with the online application by clicking on the “Already Registered” button on the home page using the registration number and password.

f) In part 1 of the application page, provide the details of educational qualification, community, gender, religion, Ex SM, PWD,

minority, economically backward class and age relaxation eligibility category as applicable and other details.

g) In part 2 of the application page, fill in details of:



i. Exam group: If candidate is eligible to appear for more than one exam group, he/she has to opt any one of them. For others, the eligible exam group is displayed.

ii. Set priority/preferences for posts: If the candidate is eligible for more than one post based on his/her educational

qualification





