Railway Recruitment Board: Group D answer key released; check details here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Friday released the RRB Group D answer key, which will be available till October 19. Candidates can check the answer key on the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in.
The RRB Group D examination was conducted in five phases from August 17 to October 11 in various centres across India. The objection window will be active from October 15 till October 19. Candidates have to pay Rs 50 as objection fee.
The dates of the release of the RRB Group D Result 2022 is not announced yet.
