Rajasthan State Cooperative Bank recruitment 2019: apply for 715 positions

In a piece of good news for candidates looking for in Rajasthan, the State Co-operative Bank (Apex Bank) has released a recruitment notification for 715 vacancies in various positions. Interested candidates can visit the official website rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in to apply for these positions.

The State Cooperative Bank recruitment 2019 notification was released a few days ago.

There are 47 vacancies in the State Cooperative Bank (Apex Bank), and 668 at district-level central

The posts for which the recruitment process has been initiated include those of Senior Manager, Manager, Computer Programmer, Banking Assistant, and Stenographer. The qualification requirement for each post is different. Interested candidates can read the official notification for details by clicking on the direct link provided below.

Rajasthan Cooperative Bank 2019 recruitment: Click here to read the official notification

Rajasthan Co-op Apex bank recruitment: How to apply

1. Visit the official recruitment website - rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Before applying, go through the official notification to understand the process

3. Register yourself and apply for the post you are interested in

4. Submit the application and save a copy of it for future reference

Last date to apply online is October 10, 2019. Exam for the recruitment process will be held in November.





