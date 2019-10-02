Rajasthan State Cooperative Bank recruitment 2019: apply for 715 positions

-
ALSO READ
HSSC Clerk Recruitment 2019: Job vacancy for over 4800 posts; check details
SBI recruitment 2019: Apply for 700 posts, know dates and other details
PSPCL releases recruitment notice for 3,500 Assistant Lineman posts
CEL recruitment 2019: Apply on celindia.co.in by July 22; know details
Isro HSFC recruitment 2019: Apply for 86 posts on isro.gov.in; know details
-
In a piece of good news for candidates looking for bank jobs in Rajasthan, the Rajasthan State Co-operative Bank (Apex Bank) has released a recruitment notification for 715 vacancies in various positions. Interested candidates can visit the official website rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in to apply for these positions.
The Rajasthan State Cooperative Bank recruitment 2019 notification was released a few days ago.
There are 47 vacancies in the Rajasthan State Cooperative Bank (Apex Bank), and 668 at district-level central cooperative banks.
The posts for which the recruitment process has been initiated include those of Senior Manager, Manager, Computer Programmer, Banking Assistant, and Stenographer. The qualification requirement for each post is different. Interested candidates can read the official notification for details by clicking on the direct link provided below.
Rajasthan Cooperative Bank 2019 recruitment: Click here to read the official notification
Rajasthan Co-op Apex bank recruitment: How to apply
1. Visit the official recruitment website - rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in
2. Before applying, go through the official notification to understand the process
3. Register yourself and apply for the post you are interested in
4. Submit the application and save a copy of it for future reference
Last date to apply online is October 10, 2019. Exam for the recruitment process will be held in November.
Click here for more news on job openings