RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher result out on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; get direct link

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Monday announced the 2nd Grade Teacher result 2019 on its official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The Commission has prepared and published a separate merit list for each subject for which exam was conducted. had conducted the Rajasthan Senior Teacher Grade-II Competitive Exam-2018 from October 28 to November 2, 2018. The exam was conducted to fill around 9,000 posts.

Steps to download 2nd Grade Teacher Result and Cut Off

Step 1: Visit the official website of RPSC - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Result 2019

Step 3: RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Result 2019 and RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Cut Off Marks is available in the form of PDF. Download and take a printout of the result.

RPSC salary

Those who will be selected for RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Post 2019 will get salary of Rs 9,300 to 34,800 and grade pay of Rs 4,200.