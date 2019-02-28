RRB group D result 2018 likely to be announced today: Here's how to check

-
ALSO READ
RRB Group D exam 2018: Answer key released; check links to raise objection
RRB releases Group D exam schedule, admit card date; Check all details here
RRBs Group D admit card, exam details out at http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/
Railway Recruitment 2019: how to apply for over 13,000 junior engineer jobs
IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims 2018 result out; steps to check yours
-
The railway recruitment board (RRB) is expected to release the RRB Group D result, cut-off marks and merit list today. The results will be of students who appeared in the RRB recruitment exams conducted from September to December.
Though there is no official confirmation from the Board, officials had reportedly said that the RRB Group D results will be declared before March.
According to reports, the RRB Group D result will be released in PDF format. Once announced, the pdf containing the RRB group D result 2018 will be available on all RRB websites. Candidates, who appeared in the RRB exam 2018, can keep a tap on their phones to know as and when the RRB declares the Group D results. The RRB will be notifying the candidates through SMS and emails.
How to check RRB Group D Results 2018 (when declared):
Step 1: Visit the RRB website of your zone.
Step 2: Click on the notification on RRB Group D results
Step 3: Download the result
According to the NDTV, over 1.17 crore students had appeared in the RRB Group D exams in 2018. The recruitment is to fill more than 60,000 vacancies in various group D posts in the railways.
Candidates, who clear the exam, will have to face the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).
List of websites where you can check RRB 2018 results: