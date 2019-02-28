RRB group D result 2018 likely to be announced today: Here's how to check

The (RRB) is expected to release the Group D result, cut-off marks and merit list today. The results will be of students who appeared in the recruitment exams conducted from September to December.

Though there is no official confirmation from the Board, officials had reportedly said that the Group D results will be declared before March.

According to reports, the result will be released in PDF format. Once announced, the pdf containing the result 2018 will be available on all RRB websites. Candidates, who appeared in the RRB exam 2018, can keep a tap on their phones to know as and when the RRB declares the Group D results. The RRB will be notifying the candidates through SMS and emails.

Step 1: Visit the RRB website of your zone.

Step 2: Click on the notification on RRB Group D results

Step 3: Download the result

According to the NDTV, over 1.17 crore students had appeared in the RRB Group D exams in 2018. The recruitment is to fill more than 60,000 vacancies in various group D posts in the railways.

Candidates, who clear the exam, will have to face the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).



List of websites where you can check RRB 2018 results:





RRB Ahmedabad

RRB Ajmer

RRB Allahabad

RRB Bangalore

RRB Bhopal

RRB Bhubaneshwar

RRB Bilaspur

RRB Chandigarh

RRB Chennai

RRB Gorakhpur

RRB Guwahati

RRB Jammu

RRB Kolkata

RRB Malda

RRB Mumbai

RRB Muzaffarpur

RRB Patna

RRB Ranchi

RRB Secunderabad

RRB Siliguri

RRB Thiruvananthapuram