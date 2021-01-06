RRB NTPC admit card 2021 released: Direct link to check exam city, date

-
ALSO READ
IBPS RRB admit card 2020 released on ibps.in: Here are steps to download it
IBPS PO Prelims admit card 2021 out on ibps.in, check steps to download
IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2020 released on ibps.in: Steps to download it
SBI PO admit card 2021 released at sbi.co.in; check exam dates and schedule
MHT CET admit card 2020 on mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in; steps to download
-
RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC admit card 2021 for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment examination. The notification regarding the RRB NTPC 2021 examination has been published on the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in. RRB will conduct NTPC Phase 2 exam between January 16 and 30, 2021. The Board has said approximately 2.7 million candidates will be appearing for the first stage computer-based test (CBT). The board has activated the link to view the exam city and date on its official website - rrbcdg.gov.in. The recruitment drive is being carried out by RRB to fill 35,208 vacant posts.
The aspirants should note that the exam date, timings, exam venue and address mentioned in the admit card shall be final and no changes will be allowed under any circumstances. The candidates are supposed to appear for two rounds of examinations - computer-based test and skill test.
Steps to download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021
— Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) at rrbcdg.gov.in.
— Click on the RRB NTPC admit card link
— Enter your RRB NTPC required credentials namely, registration ID, application number, date of birth, verification code etc.
— Your RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021 will appear
— Download the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021 and take a print out for future reference
Click here for direct link to check RRB NTPC admit card 2021
About Railway Recruitment Board
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is an organisation under the Government of India that manages the appointment of new employees to work in the Indian railways. There are 21 boards situated in different parts of India.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor