RRB NTPC admit card 2021 released: Direct link to check exam city, date

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC admit card 2021 for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment examination. The notification regarding the RRB NTPC 2021 examination has been published on the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in. RRB will conduct NTPC Phase 2 exam between January 16 and 30, 2021. The Board has said approximately 2.7 million candidates will be appearing for the first stage computer-based test (CBT). The board has activated the link to view the exam city and date on its official website - rrbcdg.gov.in. The recruitment drive is being carried out by RRB to fill 35,208 vacant posts.

The aspirants should note that the exam date, timings, exam venue and address mentioned in the admit card shall be final and no changes will be allowed under any circumstances. The candidates are supposed to appear for two rounds of examinations - computer-based test and skill test.

Steps to download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021

— Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) at rrbcdg.gov.in.

— Click on the RRB NTPC admit card link

— Enter your RRB NTPC required credentials namely, registration ID, application number, date of birth, verification code etc.

— Your RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021 will appear

— Download the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021 and take a print out for future reference

Click here for direct link to check RRB NTPC admit card 2021



About Railway Recruitment Board

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is an organisation under the Government of India that manages the appointment of new employees to work in the Indian railways. There are 21 boards situated in different parts of India.