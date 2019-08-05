RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019 live on rrbcdg.gov.in, download by Aug 8

RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the link to the answer key for paramedical categories on its official portal rrbcdg.gov.in and on all 21 zonal RRB websites. Candidates who appeared in RRB Paramedical Exam 2019 can now have full access to the question paper, responses and answer keys and raise objections, if any, to questions, options and answer keys.

The last date to download the RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019 and submit objection is August 8, 2019. The RRB Paramedical Exam 2019 was held from July 19 to 21 this year.

According to the official notice by RRB, the decision of RRB boards on the objections raised will be final and binding and no further communication will be entertained from the candidates in the matter.

RRB objection fee

The prescribed fee for raising an objection is Rs 50 with applicable bank service charges per objection. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such an objection will be refunded to the candidate.



Direct link to download RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019

How to download RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019

Visit the official website of RRB on rrbcdg.gov.in

Click on ‘CEN-02/2019 - Objection Tracker (Paramedical Categories)’

Enter roll number, batch, birth date and date of exam

Click on submit

Steps to raise objections in RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019

In question paper, you can see your chosen option and the correct answer (key) for the question

The correct answer (key) for each question is highlighted in ‘ green ’.

’. Your chosen option is highlighted in ‘ blue ’ and 'chosen option' is mentioned against it

’ and 'chosen option' is mentioned against it Enter your question number against which objection has to be raised in the 'Question No' field

Select relevant category of objection from the dropdown box

Enter objection against a question in the 'Objection' field.

Click on the 'Add Objection' button to raise additional objections

Once all objections are entered, select 'Save & Proceed to Payment' of Rs 50

About Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is an organisation under the Government of India that manages the appointment of new employees to work in the There are 21 boards situated in different parts of India.