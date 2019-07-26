RRB Recruitment 2019: Check RRC Group D application status on rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the application status of candidates who had applied for the RRC Group D Level 1 posts on its official website rrbcdg.gov.in. The RRB had invited online applications on behalf of (Railway Recruitment Cell, or RRC, for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of the The last date to apply for the Group D vacancies was April 26, 2019.

The inspection of the RRB recruitment 2019 application status has been completed and applicants can check their application status as either ‘provisionally eligible candidates’ or ‘rejected candidates’. The last date to check the application status for RRC Group D is July 31, 2019.

Candidates can check the application status for RRC Group D on the links provided on the official websites of RRB Chandigarh, RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Chennai, RRB Allahabad, RRB Guwahati, RRB Bhopal, RRB Mumbai, RRB Bilaspur, RRB Ranchi, RRB Ajmer, RRB Gorakhpur, RRB Bangalore, RRB Kolkata, RRB Bhubaneswar, RRB Patna and RRB Secunderabad.

If your application has been rejected, you will receive an e-mail and SMS on your mobile number provided in the application. Candidates whose application has been accepted, will be able to download their admit card.

The Railway Recruitment Cell or RRC will conduct the RRC recruitment 2019 exam in September and October this year for over 100,000 vacancies in

Visit the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in or rrcnr.info

or Click on ‘Status of Application (Level-1 Posts)’

A new page will appear, enter your registration ID, date of birth and security code to login

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is an organisation under the Government of India that manages the appointment of new employees to work in the There are 21 boards situated in different parts of India.