RSMSSB junior scientific assistant admit card 2019 released: Know details

Rajasthan State and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the schedule for the examination for the recruitment of junior scientific assistants. The entire exam schedule can be accessed at RSMSSB’s official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. RSMSSB junior scientific assistant admit card 2019 has also been released. The admit card will be available from September 9. The board released the notification for the 2019 Jr Scientific Assistant recruitment on January 21, 2019. Though the exam was expected to be conducted in the months of March or April, it has been delayed and will be conducted in September. The recruitment process will be conducted for 28 positions.

Important dates

Admit Card availability: September 9

Exam schedule: September 14, September 15, September 21, and September 22, in two sessions on each day

Candidates who have applied for the recruitment will be able to download their admit cards from the RSMSSB website or by using their SSO Id on the Rajasthan Single Sign On (SSO) portal.