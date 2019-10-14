SAIL Recruitment 2019: Apply now for 296 vacancies at Bhilai Steel Plant

Limited (SAIL) is recruiting Operator cum Technicians (OCT), Attendant cum Technicians (ACT), Pharmacists, Fireman cum Fire Engine Drivers, Surveyors, Mining Mates, Mining Foremans, Sub Fire Station Officers and Nurses for its

Together, the total number of for which applications have been invited is 296.

The required qualification varies with posts. Candidates having Engineering, Diploma, BSc, ITI certificates/degree are eligible to apply. Candidates who wish to apply for these are advised to visit the official website sail.co.in - to check further details and eligibility.

Post-by-post vacancy details

Operator cum Technician (Trainee) (S-3) - 123

Attendant cum Technician (Trainee/Boiler Operator) (S-1) - 53

Mining Foreman (S-3) - 14

Mining Mate (S-1) - 30

Surveyor (S-3) - 04

Jr. Staff Nurse (Trainee) (S-3) - 21

Pharmacist (Trainee) (S-3) - 07

Sub Fire Station Officer (Trainee) (S-3) (only for male) - 08

Fireman cum Fire Engine Driver (Trainee) (S-1) (only for male) - 36

Eligibility criteria

OCT (Trainee): Matriculation and 3-year (full time) Diploma in Engineering in relevant discipline from a government-recognised institute with 50 per cent aggregate marks for General/OBC/EWS candidates and 40 per cent aggregate marks for SC/ST/PWD candidates.

ACT (Boiler Operator): Matriculation with ITI (02 years) from government-recognised university/institute with 1st class or 2nd class Boiler Attendant Certificate of Competency from government-recognised institute.

Mining Foreman: Matriculation and 3-year full-time Diploma in Mining Engineering with valid Mines Foreman certificate of competency from DGMS under MMR 1961, (for Metalliferous Mines) with 50 per cent aggregate marks for General/OBC/EWS candidates and 40 per cent aggregate marks for SC/ST/PwD candidates with 1-year post-qualification experience as Mining Foreman as on the closing date for receipt of application.

The official notification contains the eligibility criteria for other posts.