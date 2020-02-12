SBI Admit Card 2020 out on sbi.co.in: Know SBI Prelims date, other details

SBI Admit Card 2020: The has released SBI Clerk Admit Card 2020 or SBI Junior Associate (Clerk) 2020 preliminary examination admit card. Candidates can download the SBI Admit Card from the official website, sbi.co.in . As per the official notification released by SBI, the Clerk preliminary examination 2020 will be conducted on February 22, February 29, March 1 and March 8. The SBI Clerk Exam 2020 is being held to fill up 8,134 vacancies, the registration for which ended on January 26. SBI would select candidates on the basis of preliminary exam and main exam.

SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 admit card: How to download

According to the official "The candidates should download their call letter and an "acquaint yourself booklet" by entering their registration number and password/date of birth from the Bank's website from 11.02.2020 onwards (Tentatively)." Further, the hard copy of the call letter (preliminary/ main)/ acquaint yourself booklet will be sent by post.

Here are the steps:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on "SBI Junior Associate Admit Card 2020"

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Click on submit and SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take print out of the same for future reference.



Click here for direct download link

Important instructions

The candidates must bring one photo identity proof such as Passport / Aadhar/PAN Card/Driving License/ Voter's Card/Bank Passbook with duly attested Photograph/Identity Card issued by School or College/Gazetted Officer in the official letter head in original as well as a self-attested photocopy thereof.

SBI Clerk 2020 notification: Exam Pattern

SBI would select candidates on the basis of preliminary exam and main exam.

Preliminary Exam Pattern

The preliminary exam would have questions from English language, numerical ability and reasoning ability. The exam would carry a total of 100 marks and candidates would be allowed 1-hour duration to attempt the exam. No minimum qualifying marks are prescribed for an individual test or for the aggregate score.

Main Exam Pattern

The main exam would have questions from general/ financial awareness, general English, quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability and computer aptitude. The exam would have 190 questions and candidates would be allowed 2 hours 40 minutes to attempt the exam.