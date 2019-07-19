SBI Clerk Result 2019 to be out soon; know important dates and instructions

Clerk Result 2019: (SBI) is likely to declare clerk prelim result 2019 soon. According to the Clerk recruitment notification, the main examination will be held on August 10, 2019. Candidates must note that only those who qualify SBI Clerk Prelims will be eligible for SBI Clerk Mains exam 2019. SBI Clerk Prelim exam was conducted on June 22 and June 23 in the computer-based mode. Given that the SBI Clerk Main exam is approaching, the prelim exam result is to be released soon.

Steps to download SBI Clerk Result 2019

Step 1 - Log on to SBI’s official website – sbi.co.in

Step 2 - Click on the 'careers' tab

Step 3 - Click on 'SBI Clerk Prelims result' link

Step 4 - A PDF file displaying the roll numbers of qualified applicants will open.

Step 5 - Download the SBI results and take a printout for future reference.

Caution: In a notification, SBI had warned candidates to be wary of fraudsters who host fake SBI websites.

"Fake lists of selection for posts in SBI have been published on these websites, and reportedly fake appointment letters are also being issued in the name of SBI," India's top recruiter said in a press release.

The bank has further clarified that it never publishes names of shortlisted/selected candidates on the website. Only roll numbers/registration numbers are published and shortlisted/selected candidates are informed individually through SMS/Email/Post.

Important information on SBI Clerk Result 2019

SBI will shortlist candidates equal to 10 times the numbers of vacancies (approximately) for the main examination. The main examination will also be a computer-based objective-type test.

SBI Clerk Main examination 2019

The SBI Clerk Main examination will be of 2 hours and 40 minutes. There will be four sections — General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability and Computer Knowledge.

There will be 40 questions in the General English section, and 50 questions each in the rest of the three sections. Each question will carry one mark and for each wrong answer a quarter of a mark will be deducted.

General Financial/Awareness, and General English sections will be of 35 minutes' duration each and Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability and Computer Knowledge section will each be of 45 minutes' duration.