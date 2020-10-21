SBI Clerk Result 2020 on sbi.co.in: Steps to download SBI prelims result

SBI Clerk Result 2020: State Bank of India (SBI) has declared SBI clerk prelim result 2020. According to the SBI Clerk recruitment notification, the main examination will be held on October 31, 2020. Candidates must note that only those who have cleared SBI Clerk Prelims will be eligible for SBI Clerk Mains exam 2020. SBI Clerk Prelim exam was conducted on February 22, 29, March 1 and 8, 2020 in the computer-based test mode.

Steps to download SBI Clerk Result 2020

* Log on to SBI’s official website – sbi.co.in

* Click on the 'careers' tab

* Click on 'SBI Clerk Prelims result' link

* A PDF file displaying the roll numbers of qualified applicants will open.

* Download the SBI results and take a printout for future reference.

Warning: In a notification, SBI had warned candidates to be wary of fraudsters who host fake SBI websites.

"Fake lists of selection for posts in SBI have been published on these websites, and reportedly fake appointment letters are also being issued in the name of SBI," India's top recruiter said in a press release.

SBI Clerk Main examination 2020

The SBI Clerk Main examination will be of 2 hours and 40 minutes. There will be four sections — General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability and Computer Knowledge.

There will be 40 questions in the General English section, and 50 questions each in the rest of the three sections. Each question will carry one mark and for each wrong answer a quarter of a mark will be deducted.