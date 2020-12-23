SBI PO admit card 2021 released at sbi.co.in; check exam dates and schedule

-
-
SBI PO Admit Card: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI PO admit card 2020 for the Probationary Officer Examination (PO) 2020. Candidates who registered for the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment examination 2020 can download their SBI PO hall ticket from the official website of the SBI at - sbi.co.in The last date to download SBI PO admit card 2020 is January 6, 2021. The SBI will start the preliminary exam for selection of PO on 31 December.
The bank will conduct the online preliminary exam for selection of PO on December 31, 2020, and January 2, 4, and 5, 2021. The results for SBI PO exam are scheduled to be declared in the third week of January next year. The SBI PO exam 2021 will be conducted to fill 2,000 vacancies for probation officers.
Candidates who are able to qualify for the prelims will be eligible to appear for the mains on January 29, 2021, for which the results will be announced in the later half of February 2021.
Steps to download the SBI PO Exam Admit Card 2021
- Visit the official website of the SBI at - sbi.co.in
- Click on ‘Careers’ option on the homepage
- In the 'Latest Announcements' section, click on 'Recruitment of Probationary Officers' tab
- Click on 'Preliminary Examination Call Letter' link
- Enter registration number/enrollment number, password, and date of birth
- SBI PO 2020 Admit card will appear on the screen
- Check all the details carefully before downloading and taking a printout
The SBI PO post examination is conducted in three stages:
1. Preliminary examination
2. Mains examination
3. Interview/Group discussion
SBI PO final selection:
SBI PO final selection will be done on the basis of marks secured by candidates in the SBI PO Mains and the marks obtained in GD and interview.
Candidates must keep an eye on sbi.co.in/careers for notifications regarding exam dates and results.
