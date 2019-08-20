SBI PO Mains result 2019 to be released soon: Steps to download marks

(SBI) is expected to soon declare the SBI PO Mains result 2019. The exam was conducted for the recruitment of 2,000 probationary officers (PO). Once declared, SBI will notify the candidates and make the result available on its official website sbi.co.in. The SBI PO main exam was conducted on July 20, 2019, at various centres across the country. According to SBI, the results were expected to be declared in the third week of August.

Here's how to check the SBI PO Mains result 2019:

Step 1: Login to the official website of State Bank of India(SBI) www.sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Click on the career tab provided on the page.

Step 3: In the drop-down menu, select SBI PO results.

Step 4: Enter your registration number, date of birth in DD/MM/YY format.

Step 5: Your results can now be downloaded

The SBI PO post examination is conducted in three stages:

1. Preliminary examination

2. Mains examination

3. Interview/Group discussion

SBI PO final selection:

SBI PO final selection will be done on the basis of marks secured by candidates in the SBI PO Mains and the marks obtained in GD and interview.