SBI SCO recruitment 2019: Apply for 477 posts; get direct notification link

SBI Recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced applications for recruitment to the post of Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO). The state-run bank seeks to fill a total of 477 vacancies through this process. Interested candidates can apply for different posts on the state-run bank's official website sbi.co.in. The application process will conclude on September 25, 2019. Interested candidates can apply before the said date. However, they need to fulfill the eligibility criteria for the posts.

How to apply for SBI Bank Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO)

Step 1. Go to SBI's official website- sbi.co.in

Step 2. Click on the 'Careers' tab to apply for SBI Recruitment 2019

Step 3. Click on 'Apply Online' tab and fill in your log-in details or sign-up

Step 4. Fill the SBI Online Recruitment Application Form 2019 and pay the application fees.

Step 5. Once candidates fill their SBI Online Recruitment Application Form 2019, they will get the notification from SBI regarding the same.

Eligibility criteria for SBI SCO recruitment

Candidates have BE/ B.Tech in Related Post with Working Experience.

Important instructions for candidates

1. A candidate can apply for one post only.

2. The process of Registration is complete only when fee is deposited with the Bank through Online mode on or before the last date for payment of fee.

3. Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility.

4. Call letter for interview, where required, will be sent by e-mail only (No hard copy will be sent).