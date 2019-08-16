SCCLCIL Recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 88,585 jobs, apply on scclcil.in

SCCLCIL Recruitment 2019: The South Limited (SCCLCIL) has released the recruitment notice for the posts of Junior Engineer, MTS Surveyor, Accounts Clerk, Accountant, Junior Clerk, Computer Operator, Stenographer, Secretarial Assistant, etc. Job applications are invited for a total of 88,585 vacancies notified under SCCLCIL which is a subsidiary of Coal India Limited.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through SCCLCIL official website on scclcil.in. The last date for submitting the SCCLCIL Jobs Application form 2019 is October 19, 2019. The candidates will be selected through an online and written exam. Applicants should submit application form in the prescribed format and make the fee payment of Rs 350 through the online mode.

In case of General/OBC categories, candidates should not be younger than 18 years and older than 33 years. The recruitment for SCCLCIL Jobs 2019 is being conducted for all candidates including GEN, SC, ST, OBC and EWS.

How to apply for SCCLCIL Recruitment 2019

Visit the SCCLCIL official website on scclcil.in

Click on 'Career' tab on the navigation bar on the homepage

Click on 'Online Application' link

Enter valid credentials to apply for SCCLCIL Jobs 2019

Submit the application form

Total SCCLCIL posts - 88,585

MTS Surveyor: 20390

Accounts Clerks: 322

Accountants: 140

Junior Clerk: 382

Computer Operator And Pro Assistance: 5224

Stenographer English: 1600

Stenographer Hindi: 1600

Secretarial Assistant: 560

Electrician: 5970

Fitter Post's: 4376

Welder [Gas And Electric]: 3200

Welder[Mig & Arg]: 4380

Turner: 7430

Machinists: 6135

Diesel Mechanic: 4850

Draughtsman [Civil]: 2480

Draughtsman [ Mechanical]: 3798

Plumber: 5670

Trade Supervisors: 2230

Carpenter: 4200

Heavy Vehicle Drivers: 1250

Fork Lift Operators: 720

Junior Civil Engineer: 640

Junior Mechanical Engineers: 430

Junior Electrical Engineer: 430

Assistant Manager: 178