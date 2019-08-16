SCCLCIL Recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 88,585 jobs, apply on scclcil.in

-
ALSO READ
PBSSD Recruitment 2019: Apply for 269 posts by August 2 on pbssd.gov.in
IBPS recruitment 2019: Apply for 4336 PO, MT posts at ibps.in; check dates
GDS Recruitment 2019: Apply for 10,000 posts at India Post; know details
CEL recruitment 2019: Apply on celindia.co.in by July 22; know details
ONGC recruitment 2019: Know the last date to apply for 214 apprentice posts
-
SCCLCIL Recruitment 2019: The South Central Coalfields Limited (SCCLCIL) has released the recruitment notice for the posts of Junior Engineer, MTS Surveyor, Accounts Clerk, Accountant, Junior Clerk, Computer Operator, Stenographer, Secretarial Assistant, etc. Job applications are invited for a total of 88,585 vacancies notified under SCCLCIL which is a subsidiary of Coal India Limited.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through SCCLCIL official website on scclcil.in. The last date for submitting the SCCLCIL Jobs Application form 2019 is October 19, 2019. The candidates will be selected through an online and written exam. Applicants should submit application form in the prescribed format and make the fee payment of Rs 350 through the online mode.
In case of General/OBC categories, candidates should not be younger than 18 years and older than 33 years. The recruitment for SCCLCIL Jobs 2019 is being conducted for all candidates including GEN, SC, ST, OBC and EWS.
How to apply for SCCLCIL Recruitment 2019
- Visit the SCCLCIL official website on scclcil.in
- Click on 'Career' tab on the navigation bar on the homepage
- Click on 'Online Application' link
- Enter valid credentials to apply for SCCLCIL Jobs 2019
- Submit the application form
Total SCCLCIL posts - 88,585
MTS Surveyor: 20390
Accounts Clerks: 322
Accountants: 140
Junior Clerk: 382
Computer Operator And Pro Assistance: 5224
Stenographer English: 1600
Stenographer Hindi: 1600
Secretarial Assistant: 560
Electrician: 5970
Fitter Post's: 4376
Welder [Gas And Electric]: 3200
Welder[Mig & Arg]: 4380
Turner: 7430
Machinists: 6135
Diesel Mechanic: 4850
Draughtsman [Civil]: 2480
Draughtsman [ Mechanical]: 3798
Plumber: 5670
Trade Supervisors: 2230
Carpenter: 4200
Heavy Vehicle Drivers: 1250
Fork Lift Operators: 720
Junior Civil Engineer: 640
Junior Mechanical Engineers: 430
Junior Electrical Engineer: 430
Assistant Manager: 178