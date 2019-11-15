CGL 2017 result: SSC may declare result today on ssc.nic.in, know details

CGL 2019 result: The is likely to declare the much awaited CGL Result 2017 today. Candidates who appeared for the CGL exam two years ago can check their result through the official website of at ssc.nic.in. 2017 will fill up 9,284 posts in various Ministries/ Departments/ Organisations.

Result 2017: How to check



Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on Final Result 2017 link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have enter the login credentials.

Step 4: Your SSC CGL result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

On May 9, the top court had paved the way for declaration of results of SSC CGLE-2017 by vacating its stay on it. On August 31 last year, the top court had stayed the declaration of result of the SSC CGL exam result, which were marred by allegations of paper leak, saying it seemed that the entire test and system was "tainted".

had released a clarification about CGL 2017 final result in August. The Commission clarified that the evaluation of Skill Test, which is the Tier III of SSC CGL selection process, takes about 3-4 months. The document verification process and skill test for CGL 2017 applicants was conducted in July this year.

However, candidates must note that a plea had been filed in the Supreme Court on Ocotober 31 seeking stay on issuing of joining letters to the selected candidates of 'tainted' SS CCGL 2017, till the apex court appointed committee submits its report. The top court had constituted a 7-member committee to suggest measures to make entrance exams meant for jobs and admissions in educational institutions fool proof.

The fresh plea filed recently by one Shantanu Kumar also sought directions to the committee, headed by retired apex court judge Justice G S Singhvi, to look into the case diary, charge sheets filed by CBI and the bail orders passed by a trial court in the SSC question paper leak case.

About SSC

The SSC is a central government body, which conducts examinations to recruit staff at multiple levels in various ministries and departments. Several millions of students appear in SSC examination each year and enter government services in Group C and D Categories of jobs once they qualify.

About SSC CGL

The SSC Combined Graduate Level exam has a four-tier system, in which tier I and tier II are computer-based, while in tier III and IV, job applicants take up a descriptive paper and a computer proficiency test or skill test.